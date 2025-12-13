Andrew gives new shock to King Charles after monarch’s major cancer update

Just as King Charles gave fans a good news about his cancer, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor gave him a new shock with his latest controversial update.
On Friday, December 12, PEOPLE reported that a fresh set of photos from Jeffrey Epstein’s estate reveals a number of prominent figures who were part of the late financier’s circle, including President Donald Trump, former President Bill Clinton, Woody Allen, Bill Gates, Larry Summers and Alan Dershowitz.
The list also included the name of the disgraced former prince Andrew, who was spotted in the new batch of images.
However, according to the outlet, the photograph involving Andrew – which is among a cache of 95,000 documents that are currently under review by Democrats on the US House Oversight Committee – is drawing particular attention because Epstein does not appear in it, sparking speculation that the image may have been altered.
The original photo, taken at a 2018 London summit, showed Andrew with his elder brother, King Charles, and Bill Gates, but the latter two were cropped from the Epstein estate snap, raising questions about its authenticity.
However, a committee spokesperson said the cropped photo "arrived that way" when the House Oversight Committee received the new files from Epstein's estate.
On the same day when the new series of photos was released, King Charles gave a major update about his ongoing battle with cancer, revealing that he is “leading a full and active life” and his treatment schedule in the upcoming year “can be reduced.”