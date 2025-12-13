Royal
Meghan Markle shares special message after Kate Middleton earns new title

Meghan Markle has dropped first update after Kate Middleton’s new milestone.

On Friday, December 12, the Duchess of Sussex took to the official Instagram account of her lifestyle brand As Ever to pen a special message for consumers as the holiday season continues.

The post featured a visually appealing video, showing the mother of two in a stunning brown ensemble, wrapping up some presents, with a text on the clip that read, “Thoughtful gifting with As Ever.”

Addressing the customers, Meghan wrote a special note, stating, “Gifts so good, Santa might keep them for himself. Shop the Holiday Collection today to stuff your stockings in time for Christmas.”

Meghan Markle’s message came just a day after British Vogue released its 50 Best-Dressed Brits of 2025, According To Vogue list, naming the Princess of Wales as “The Eternal Influencers’ of Britain.

Joining the future queen in the esteemed list were model and TV host Alexa Chung, actress Sienna Miller, model Kate Moss, supermodel Naomi Campbell, and fashion designer Victoria Beckham.

The magazine’s prestigious list recognizes individuals who have influenced and elevated the nation’s style landscape throughout the year.

It is worth mentioning that Princess Kate and Meghan Markle are on non-speaking terms since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped down from their duties in 2020 and relocated to the United States.

