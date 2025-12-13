Andrew, Sarah Ferguson return to Clarence House after King Charles' message

King Charles has addressed his cancer diagnosis, leaving the public wondering if the monarch is in remission.
On Friday, the British Monarch shared an emotional personal message in a recorded video broadcast on Channel 4 for the Stand Up To Cancer campaign.
In a personal statement, he delivered “good news” regarding his cancer, explaining that an early diagnosis and “effective intervention” will allow him to scale back his therapy in the coming year.
A Buckingham Palace spokesperson told Hello Magazine, "His Majesty has responded exceptionally well to treatment and his doctors advise that ongoing measures will now move into a precautionary phase.”
They added, “This position will be continuously monitored and reviewed to protect and prioritise his continued recovery. As The King has said, this milestone on his recovery journey is 'a great personal blessing'."
The Palace said the King has drawn comfort from staying active during treatment, with his duties and public engagements helping maintain a positive mindset essential for recovery.
After this update the health expert Dr. Raj Arora explained, “The phrases 'cancer free' and 'in remission' frequently arise in discussions about cancer treatment and recovery, yet they carry distinct meanings.”
"Cancer-free typically signifies that no cancer can be detected within the body," she continued.
Dr. Raj mentioned, "An individual labelled as cancer-free has completed their treatment and undergone various scans and tests, all of which indicate an absence of cancer. However, it's crucial to understand that being cancer-free does not ensure that the cancer won't return in the future.”
She stated, "Remission, on the other hand, describes a phase in which the signs and symptoms of cancer are diminished or have vanished. In essence, being cancer-free implies that there is currently no evidence of the disease, whereas being in remission reflects a reduction or absence of cancer signs."
To note, King Charles was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer in February 2024.