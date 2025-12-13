Princess Diana's brother Earl Charles' Spencer shared a delightful message after King Charles' major update on cancer.
On Friday, December 12, the 77-year-old monarch - who has been under cancer treatment since February 2024, shared a highly anticipated message, in which he reflected on his health journey.
In a pre-recorded message for cancer treatment and screening awareness, Charles noted, "I just wanted to ask you to join me today in finding a special place in your hearts, and your minds and prayers for the hundreds of thousands of people across our United Kingdom who receive a cancer diagnosis each year and for the millions more who love and care for them."
He continued, "I know from my own experience that a cancer diagnosis can feel overwhelming. Yet I also know that early detection is the key that can transform treatment journeys, giving invaluable time to medical teams and, to their patients, the precious gift of hope."
"I know too what a difference it has made in my own case, enabling me to continue leading a full and active life, even while undergoing treatment," added the monarch.
His Majesty further noted, "Indeed, today I am able to share with you the good news that thanks to early diagnosis, effective intervention and adherence to doctor's orders, my own schedule of cancer treatment can be reduced in the new year."
After King's positive update on cancer, the ninth Earl of Spencer turned to his Instagram account on Friday, December 12, to share a heartfelt Christmas message alongside an adorable photo with his partner, Cat Jarman.
A Very Private School author shared two photos - one of which featured a giant Christmas tree, while, the other saw Charles Spencer and Cat Jarman standing next to each other, holding their drinks.
"The 24 foot (nearly 8 metre) high Christmas tree is up at @althorphouse - and what a really fine tree it is. With thanks to the Althorp Forestry team for sourcing such a magnificent specimen," read the caption alongside the post.
"And a very Happy Christmas from @catjarman and me!" it added.