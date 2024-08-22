Entertainment

Kylie Jenner betrayed by Timothée Chalamet amid breakup rumours

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet made their first public appearance in September 2023

  • by Web Desk
  • August 22, 2024
Kylie Jenner is reportedly feeling "betrayed" and "humiliated" by Timothée Chalamet amid revelations that the actor is allegedly a "raging player."

As per Intouch Weekly, the Kylie Cosmetic founder celebrated her 27th birthday on August 10, at an exotic getaway on an island, but the source revealed that her beau the Wonka star took advantage of her absence and looked for other girls behind her back.

The insider said, “Kylie was on top of the world,” adding, “Nothing could ruin her mood.”

“Kylie and Timothée have never said they’re exclusive, so in his book he hasn’t done anything wrong,” a source close to the pair revealed.

However, the representative of the Dune star denied the report that the couple is not in relationship.

The insider continued, “Kylie, of course, feels differently. She’s betrayed — not to mention humiliated.”

“There’s a double-edged sword to his extreme jump in popularity over the past year,” they noted.

The tipster also claimed, “It’s put him in a bubble, bloated his entourage, and robbed him of his last bits of anonymity. But it also means that women do not say no to him, ever, and are totally open to no-strings- attached brief encounters. Temptation is everywhere.”

To note, Kylie and Timothee made their first public appearance in September 2023, making out during Beyoncé’s Renaissance concert in LA.

Entertainment News

Taylor Swift posts pictures of Ed Sheeran, Jack Antonoff from 'epic' show
Ariana Grande recounts Paparazzi hang-glider stunt on ‘Wicked’ set
Coldplay sings 'Love Story' in Vienna after Taylor Swift cancels show
Cardi B hits back at haters over 'dumb' criticism amid pregnancy
Beyoncé issues legal threat to Donald Trump amid escalating dispute
Jennifer Lopez engraves Ben Affleck's promise on her wedding ring
Taylor Swift reveals ‘fear’ of provoking danger in Vienna terror threat
Jennifer Garner was ‘forced’ into Ben Affleck’s marriage problems with Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez files for divorce from Ben Affleck without lawyer: ‘Doing it on my own’
Travis Kelce bags role in ‘Happy Gilmore 2’ with Adam Sandler
Taylor Swift's maid of honor pick: Blake Lively, Selena Gomez, or Sabrina Carpenter?
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck’s kids 'ready for a fresh start' after divorce