Kylie Jenner betrayed by Timothée Chalamet amid breakup rumours 

Kylie Jenner is reportedly feeling "betrayed" and "humiliated" by Timothée Chalamet amid revelations that the actor is allegedly a "raging player."
As per Intouch Weekly, the Kylie Cosmetic founder celebrated her 27th birthday on August 10, at an exotic getaway on an island, but the source revealed that her beau the Wonka star took advantage of her absence and looked for other girls behind her back.
The insider said, “Kylie was on top of the world,” adding, “Nothing could ruin her mood.”
“Kylie and Timothée have never said they’re exclusive, so in his book he hasn’t done anything wrong,” a source close to the pair revealed.
However, the representative of the Dune star denied the report that the couple is not in relationship.
The insider continued, “Kylie, of course, feels differently. She’s betrayed — not to mention humiliated.”
“There’s a double-edged sword to his extreme jump in popularity over the past year,” they noted.
The tipster also claimed, “It’s put him in a bubble, bloated his entourage, and robbed him of his last bits of anonymity. But it also means that women do not say no to him, ever, and are totally open to no-strings- attached brief encounters. Temptation is everywhere.”
To note, Kylie and Timothee made their first public appearance in September 2023, making out during Beyoncé’s Renaissance concert in LA.