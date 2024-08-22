Deepika Padukone radiates beauty recent appearance amid pregnancy

Trending

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are expecting their first child

  August 22, 2024
Deepika Padukone exuded elegance and charm as she posed with Badminton star Lakshya Sen in a series of unseen photos from a recent dinner outing with Ranveer Singh's family.

The Fighter star looked stunning in the now-viral pictures wearing a black midi dress and an oversized jacket.

White trainers and a black shoulder bag round off her chic all-black ensemble.

Deepika can be seen grinning while posing with members of Ranveer Singh's family, which includes Ritika Bhavnani, her sister, and father Jagjit Singh Bhavnani.

For the dinner outing, she also poses with Lakshya Sen, a badminton player.


To note, Lakshya Sen was trained by Deepika's father, badminton star Prakash Padukone.

Anju Bhavnani wore a black costume to match the dinner's dark theme, and Ritika went with a black top and animal-print pants. Remarkably, Ranveer Singh did not attend this Bhavnani family event.

​​In November 2018, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh tied the knot in a private ceremony at Lake Como, Italy, in the presence of their closest friends and family.

The pair had been secretly engaged for three years before their wedding and they announced the good news that they were expecting their first child on Instagram on February 29.

