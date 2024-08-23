Entertainment

Megan Thee Stallion starts new feud by being confirmed as 2024 MTV VMAs host

Megan Thee Stallion left people doubtful with the idea of playing a host

  • by Web Desk
  • August 23, 2024
Megan Thee Stallion left people doubtful with the idea of playing a host
Megan Thee Stallion left people doubtful with the idea of playing a host

Megan Thee Stallion has been confirmed as the upcoming host for MTV Video Music Awards scheduled for September 11, but not everyone is enticed.

The rapper herself is nominated for five awards from the ceremony, including one in the best collaboration as well as the best hip-hop categories.

Previously, she had won the best power anthem by sending hit waves with the single Hot Girl Summer.

Despite these soundtrack achievements to her name, people aren’t sure whether Megan Thee Stallion will be able to play a successful host to the MTV VMAs.

As per Daily Mail, this is especially because of her notable feuds with other artists, such as Cardi B and Nicki Minaj, which is bringing in thick criticism.

One wrote on X, “It’s wild how many people are genuinely livid that Megan Thee Stallion has a management company that's good. Y’all want her making bad business decisions so bad.”

Another said, “Megan Thee Stallion hosting VMAs? Oh I know the barbz talking the MOST s**t!!!”

“Why does no one talk about a monarchy? A monarchy with a real queen, who looks like Megan Thee Stallion,” a fan raved.

Someone complained about the MTV VMAs itself, remarking, “It will continue to get worse every four years. How can you continue to vote and keep this fraud system alive?”

“It burns a hole in what’s left of Nicki’s soul to see the other rap girls thriving,” a user joked.

Sarah Ferguson gives shocking response to Prince Andrew leaving Royal Lodge

Sarah Ferguson gives shocking response to Prince Andrew leaving Royal Lodge
Thailand reports first case of 'severe' mpox strain as global spread continues

Thailand reports first case of 'severe' mpox strain as global spread continues
BTS' Jungkook's gets SHOCKING marriage proposal from unexpected person

BTS' Jungkook's gets SHOCKING marriage proposal from unexpected person
Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni’s feud cancels ‘It Ends with Us’ sequel

Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni’s feud cancels ‘It Ends with Us’ sequel

Entertainment News

Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni’s feud cancels ‘It Ends with Us’ sequel
BTS' Jungkook's gets SHOCKING marriage proposal from unexpected person
Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni’s feud cancels ‘It Ends with Us’ sequel
Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni’s feud cancels ‘It Ends with Us’ sequel
Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni’s feud cancels ‘It Ends with Us’ sequel
Madonna being ‘scammed’ by 33-year-younger boyfriend Akeem Morris
Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni’s feud cancels ‘It Ends with Us’ sequel
Sabrina Carpenter drops 'Taste' on Instagram's new music feature ahead of album release
Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni’s feud cancels ‘It Ends with Us’ sequel
Jennifer Garner, John Miller's love life ruined because of Ben Affleck
Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni’s feud cancels ‘It Ends with Us’ sequel
Ben Affleck finds ally in Mindy Kaling after Jennifer Lopez files for divorce
Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni’s feud cancels ‘It Ends with Us’ sequel
Dua Lipa rings in 29th Birthday with sizzling photos: 'life keeps getting better'
Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni’s feud cancels ‘It Ends with Us’ sequel
When did Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s marriage start facing challenges?
Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni’s feud cancels ‘It Ends with Us’ sequel
Justin Bieber reacts to Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco's 'lame' romance
Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni’s feud cancels ‘It Ends with Us’ sequel
Taylor Swift posts pictures of Ed Sheeran, Jack Antonoff from 'epic' show
Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni’s feud cancels ‘It Ends with Us’ sequel
Kylie Jenner betrayed by Timothée Chalamet amid breakup rumours
Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni’s feud cancels ‘It Ends with Us’ sequel
Ariana Grande recounts Paparazzi hang-glider stunt on ‘Wicked’ set