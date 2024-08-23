Megan Thee Stallion starts new feud by being confirmed as 2024 MTV VMAs host

Megan Thee Stallion has been confirmed as the upcoming host for MTV Video Music Awards scheduled for September 11, but not everyone is enticed.
The rapper herself is nominated for five awards from the ceremony, including one in the best collaboration as well as the best hip-hop categories.
Previously, she had won the best power anthem by sending hit waves with the single Hot Girl Summer.
Despite these soundtrack achievements to her name, people aren’t sure whether Megan Thee Stallion will be able to play a successful host to the MTV VMAs.
As per Daily Mail, this is especially because of her notable feuds with other artists, such as Cardi B and Nicki Minaj, which is bringing in thick criticism.
One wrote on X, “It’s wild how many people are genuinely livid that Megan Thee Stallion has a management company that's good. Y’all want her making bad business decisions so bad.”
Another said, “Megan Thee Stallion hosting VMAs? Oh I know the barbz talking the MOST s**t!!!”
“Why does no one talk about a monarchy? A monarchy with a real queen, who looks like Megan Thee Stallion,” a fan raved.
Someone complained about the MTV VMAs itself, remarking, “It will continue to get worse every four years. How can you continue to vote and keep this fraud system alive?”
“It burns a hole in what’s left of Nicki’s soul to see the other rap girls thriving,” a user joked.