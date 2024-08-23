Priyanka Chopra arrives in Mumbai days after wrapping shoot for 'The Bluff'

Priyanka Chopra made a surprise visit to Mumbai in the wee hours of Friday, August 23.
A video that has leaked straight from the airport featured PeeCee making a stylish exit from the airport.
For her travels, the Bajirao Mastani actress chose comfort over style in white colored baggy pants with blue floral prints on them and layered her top with a matching shrug.
To give her comfortable look a chic appeal, the mom of one complemented her look with a blue-colored cap, left her hair open and wore white shoes.
The Baywatch star, who wrapped up shoot for The Bluff recently, wore a precious smile on her face as she made her way towards her car.
Her ardent fans were actually pretty shocked to see Priyanka back in India, her hometown.
Since she was travelling solo without her daughter and husband, some guessed it could be a short work trip based on her Marathi movie Paani, which is going to release in October.
Priyanka Chopra touched down in Mumbai last month with her country singer husband Nick Jonas for the grand nuptials of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.