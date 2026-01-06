Trending
  • By Bushra Saleem
Deepika Padukone's honest take on her dream roles, industry challenges

Deepika Padukone opens up about her favourite genre during 40th birthday special event

  • By Bushra Saleem
Actor Deepika Padukone has shared her honest review on her dream roles and industry challenges.

According to Hindustan Times, the Cocktail actress turned 40 on January 5, and ahead of her special day, she hosted a fan meet to interact with them. A video taken at the event shows Deepika expressing interest in starring in a rom-com.

Deepika was asked at the event when she would star in a rom-com, and she replied, “I really hope very, very soon. As you all know, it is also one of my favourite genres, as an audience, and also as an actor.”

“I just feel like the climate right now or the environment right now…I feel like the audience is seeking something else. But if so many of you want a rom-com, I’m sure that’s a large part of the public that wants that,” she added.

As soon as Deepika said that, a fan screamed Hrithik Roshan’s name from the sidelines, while another wanted the film to star two men.

The host also took a poll on whom the actor should star with in this rom-com: Hrithik Roshan, Shah Rukh Khan, or her husband, Ranveer Singh. While Hrithik and Shah Rukh also received cheers, the loudest were those for Ranveer.

