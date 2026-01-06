Kartik Aaryan’s dating rumors with minor spark outrage: ‘have some shame’

Kartik Aaryan is at the center of an embarrassing controversy!
On Tuesday, January 6, the 35-year-old Indian film star found himself embroiled in a shocking scandal as Reddit fans alleged that he is dating a minor.
After the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 star posted a carousel of photos from his New Year celebrations, vacationing in Goa, on Instagram, showing him relaxing on a beach spot, social media users spotted major similarities between his snaps and an image shared by a girl named Karina Kabiliute – a girl from Green who is studying in the UK.
Fans noticed the same beach background in both photos, suggesting the two might be on holiday together in Goa. Notably, both pictures were reportedly posted on the same day, sparking more curiosity.
Moreover, as per some internet users, Karina is 17 years old, sparking outrage.
The Chandu Champion actor and Karina were reportedly following each other on Instagram when the vacation photos surfaced, but unfollowed soon after, which further fueled the rumors.
Fans’ reactions:
Soon after the speculation gained traction online, fans began flooding social medias with their furious reactions.
“Why men like minors,” stated one in disgust.
Another criticized, “She is 17. Still a minor. Shame on Kartik Aryan.”
“A womanizer. I don't like him anymore. Fame has changed him. He wouldn't be so famous if Sara Ali Khan never mentioned him on koffee with Karan. He should thank her for his fame,” added a third.
Meanwhile, a fourth wrote, “Bro is the DeCaprio of Bollywood,” referencing 51-year-old Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio’s relationship with 27-year-old Italian model Vittoria Ceretti.
Kartik Aaryan’s professional front:
On the work front, Kartik Aaryan recently returned to the big screens with new film, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, opposite Ananya Panday.