Sports

Shakib Al Hasan faces murder charges over garment worker's death

Bangladeshi cricketer and actor Ferdous Ahmed are accused of murdering Rubel

  • by Web Desk
  • August 23, 2024
Bangladeshi cricketer and actor Ferdous Ahmed are accused of murdering Rubel
Bangladeshi cricketer and actor Ferdous Ahmed are accused of murdering Rubel

Former Bangladeshi cricket team captain Shakib ul Hassan has been charged in connection with the murder of a garment worker.

According to local media reports, a murder case against the cricketer was filed at the Adabor police station in Dhaka on Thursday, August 22.

Shakib and along with actor Ferdous Ahmed has been named as an accused in the case along with numerous other prominent figures.

Both cricketer and actor were the Awami League MPs in the 12th parliament that dissolved after the long-standing Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina stepped down from her position.

Rafiqul Islam, father of deceased Rubel, filed a complaint accusing 165 individuals for his son’s murder.

As per the case statement, Rubel, who was a garment worker, participated in the anti-government protest march on Ring Road in Adabor, where he was shot in the chest and abdomen.

Rubel was taken to the hospital, but the injuries proved fatal, and he died on August 7.

Shakib is the 28th accused in the case, and Ferdous is 55th.

Moreover, the other accused named in the case include former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and former Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quade, former DMP Commissioner Habibur Rahman, former DB chief Harunor Rashid, and around 400 to 500 unidentified people.

Prince William’s ‘hidden secret’ for marrying Kate Middleton revealed

Prince William’s ‘hidden secret’ for marrying Kate Middleton revealed
Andrew Flintoff steps down as England coach after clash with Jos Butler

Andrew Flintoff steps down as England coach after clash with Jos Butler
Prince Harry shares emotional statement about Balmoral Castle

Prince Harry shares emotional statement about Balmoral Castle
Mawra Hocane captures hide and seek of sun-n- shade in Sydney

Mawra Hocane captures hide and seek of sun-n- shade in Sydney

Sports News

Mawra Hocane captures hide and seek of sun-n- shade in Sydney
Andrew Flintoff steps down as England coach after clash with Jos Butler
Mawra Hocane captures hide and seek of sun-n- shade in Sydney
Novak Djokovic thanked Carlos Alcaraz for ‘letting’ him win Olympic gold
Mawra Hocane captures hide and seek of sun-n- shade in Sydney
Atlanta Falcons sign A.J. Terrell in multimillion dollar deal
Mawra Hocane captures hide and seek of sun-n- shade in Sydney
Washington Commanders acquire kicker Cade York from Cleveland Browns
Mawra Hocane captures hide and seek of sun-n- shade in Sydney
Cristiano Ronaldo flaunts gold button after smashing fastest 1M subs record
Mawra Hocane captures hide and seek of sun-n- shade in Sydney
F1 Academy managing director Susie Wolff adresses major collaboration
Mawra Hocane captures hide and seek of sun-n- shade in Sydney
German goalkeeper Manuel Neuer bids an emotional farewell to football
Mawra Hocane captures hide and seek of sun-n- shade in Sydney
Cristiano Ronaldo asks fans to 'SIUUUbscribe' his YouTube channel: Watch
Mawra Hocane captures hide and seek of sun-n- shade in Sydney
ICC leadership change: Jay Shah to get key position in Council
Mawra Hocane captures hide and seek of sun-n- shade in Sydney
Novak Djokovic may at US Open on one major condition
Mawra Hocane captures hide and seek of sun-n- shade in Sydney
England to honor cricket legend Graham Thorpe in Sri Lanka test match
Mawra Hocane captures hide and seek of sun-n- shade in Sydney
Babar Azam set to enter 4000 club with Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma