Shakib Al Hasan faces murder charges over garment worker's death

Former Bangladeshi cricket team captain Shakib ul Hassan has been charged in connection with the murder of a garment worker.
According to local media reports, a murder case against the cricketer was filed at the Adabor police station in Dhaka on Thursday, August 22.
Shakib and along with actor Ferdous Ahmed has been named as an accused in the case along with numerous other prominent figures.
Both cricketer and actor were the Awami League MPs in the 12th parliament that dissolved after the long-standing Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina stepped down from her position.
Rafiqul Islam, father of deceased Rubel, filed a complaint accusing 165 individuals for his son’s murder.
As per the case statement, Rubel, who was a garment worker, participated in the anti-government protest march on Ring Road in Adabor, where he was shot in the chest and abdomen.
Rubel was taken to the hospital, but the injuries proved fatal, and he died on August 7.
Shakib is the 28th accused in the case, and Ferdous is 55th.
Moreover, the other accused named in the case include former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and former Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quade, former DMP Commissioner Habibur Rahman, former DB chief Harunor Rashid, and around 400 to 500 unidentified people.