Prince Harry reveals King Charles called him 'spare'

Prince Harry has taken a trip down the memory lane of his harsh nickname “spare.”
The Duke of Sussex wrote about complicated relationship with his father King Charles in an excerpt from his tell all memoir Spare.
He recalled his his majesty’s words as, "Wonderful! Now you've given me an heir and a spare - my work is done."
Harry’s estranged relationship with the monarch after he left the royal family along with wife Meghan Markle in 2020 has been highlighted in The Guardian newspaper.
The newspaper stated, "Harry's resentment of being the 'spare' is the underlying theme of his book, through chapters on his childhood, his schooling, his career as a royal and in the British Army, his relationship with his parents and brother, and his life with Meghan through courtship, wedding and marriage, to their own experience of parenthood."
According to experts, Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton have made numerous attempts to reconcile with the couple but Meghan is reportedly not ready to move on.
Tom Quinn told Mirror, "There has been a shift here since Kate's illness Harry and Meghan do feel they need to extend an olive branch, but Meghan's sense of grievance is still preventing anything really meaningful happening.”
For the unversed, Meghan and Harry just got back from their trip to Columbia.