Royal

Kate Middleton makes smart move to ‘control’ future king Prince William

Princess of Wales controls Prince William using a smart tactic as he shows tantrums

  • by Web Desk
  • August 23, 2024
Kate Middleton makes smart move to ‘control’ future king Prince William
Kate Middleton makes smart move to ‘control’ future king Prince William

Kate Middleton who is known for her polite demeanor and calm aura knows a very smart tactic to control her husband, Prince William.

In the wake of King Charles and Princess Kate’s cancer battles, William is understandably prone to get overwhelmed with emotions from time to time, however his beloved wife has seemingly cracked how to calm her hubby in those moments.

According to an insider, who previously worked for the future king and queen, the couple has been facing rows in their marriage like any other, but Kate knew how to keep things in control.

A royal expert Tom Quinn sighting the source told The Mirror that Kate treats Prince William like her fourth child.

"Kate treats him [William] like the fourth child because he's prone to tantrums,” Quin said.

He added, "They do have rows. It's not a perfect marriage. They have terrific rows."

Much to royal fans’ surprise, Tom also revealed that, "William and Kate throw cushions at each other. It's always kept under control."

Prince and Princess of Wales are set to join King Charles, Queen Camilla at Balmoral Castle

Matthew Perry’s startling ‘ketamine metaphors’ before death REVEALED

Matthew Perry’s startling ‘ketamine metaphors’ before death REVEALED
Is Diabetes secretly causing Alzheimer’s? New study finds shocking connection

Is Diabetes secretly causing Alzheimer’s? New study finds shocking connection
King Charles’ birthday party invite gets turned down by famous comedian

King Charles’ birthday party invite gets turned down by famous comedian

Blake Lively’s hilarious 1st birthday cake for son Olin gets big laughs

Blake Lively’s hilarious 1st birthday cake for son Olin gets big laughs

Royal News

Blake Lively’s hilarious 1st birthday cake for son Olin gets big laughs
King Charles’ birthday party invite gets turned down by famous comedian
Blake Lively’s hilarious 1st birthday cake for son Olin gets big laughs
Prince William calls Kate Middleton ‘crazy’ for unusual hobby
Blake Lively’s hilarious 1st birthday cake for son Olin gets big laughs
Prince Harry reveals King Charles called him 'spare'
Blake Lively’s hilarious 1st birthday cake for son Olin gets big laughs
Prince Harry’s Colombia trip cost released by officials
Blake Lively’s hilarious 1st birthday cake for son Olin gets big laughs
Princess Kate plays mediator between Queen Camilla, Prince William
Blake Lively’s hilarious 1st birthday cake for son Olin gets big laughs
Prince William’s ‘hidden secret’ for marrying Kate Middleton revealed
Blake Lively’s hilarious 1st birthday cake for son Olin gets big laughs
Prince Harry shares emotional statement about Balmoral Castle
Blake Lively’s hilarious 1st birthday cake for son Olin gets big laughs
Watch: Buckingham Palace guard faces oops moment with embarrassing slip
Blake Lively’s hilarious 1st birthday cake for son Olin gets big laughs
King Charles recognizes Princess Kate effort with special title
Blake Lively’s hilarious 1st birthday cake for son Olin gets big laughs
Prince William waiting for King Charles’ death to ‘reunite’ with Prince Harry
Blake Lively’s hilarious 1st birthday cake for son Olin gets big laughs
Princess Kate, Prince William 'frustrated' with King Charles 'awkward' royal rule
Blake Lively’s hilarious 1st birthday cake for son Olin gets big laughs
Sarah Ferguson gives shocking response to Prince Andrew leaving Royal Lodge