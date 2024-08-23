Kate Middleton makes smart move to ‘control’ future king Prince William

Kate Middleton who is known for her polite demeanor and calm aura knows a very smart tactic to control her husband, Prince William.
In the wake of King Charles and Princess Kate’s cancer battles, William is understandably prone to get overwhelmed with emotions from time to time, however his beloved wife has seemingly cracked how to calm her hubby in those moments.
According to an insider, who previously worked for the future king and queen, the couple has been facing rows in their marriage like any other, but Kate knew how to keep things in control.
A royal expert Tom Quinn sighting the source told The Mirror that Kate treats Prince William like her fourth child.
"Kate treats him [William] like the fourth child because he's prone to tantrums,” Quin said.
He added, "They do have rows. It's not a perfect marriage. They have terrific rows."
Much to royal fans’ surprise, Tom also revealed that, "William and Kate throw cushions at each other. It's always kept under control."
Prince and Princess of Wales are set to join King Charles, Queen Camilla at Balmoral Castle