Kate Middleton drops Kate Winslet's Christmas speech after heartfelt note 

Kate Middleton has recalled the heartfelt carol services' memories ahead of the annual holiday celebrations.
Days after hosting the high-profile Christmas carol services, the Princess of Wales took to her joint Instagram account to release the original footage of the Titanic actress’s speech.
In the joint post with ITV, the future stated caption, "Kate Winslet shares a heartfelt Christmas message from Henry Drummond's novel, The Greatest Thing in the World, at the Princess of Wales' 'Together at Christmas' Carol Service, supported by The Royal Foundation."
They also urged the Royal fans to tune into ITV1 and ITVX to watch the Royal Carol service exclusively aired on December 24th, at 7:25 pm.
On Friday, December 5, Prince William’s life partner hosted her annual "Together at Christmas" carol service at Westminster Abbey, celebrating community connection, with performances and readings by stars, including Kate Winslet.
During the royal event, Kate Middleton was joined by the future King and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana, and Prince Louis.
This update comes after Her Royal Highness paid a moving visit to the Ever After Garden, a beautiful art installation in support of the Royal Marsden Cancer Charity.
After her appearance at the charity occasion, she also penned a heartfelt letter, stating, “In loving memory of all those who have lost their lives to cancer,” on her official Instagram account.