Manchester City re-sign Ilkay Gundogan from Barcelona

Ilkay Gundogan has returned to his ex-club on a one-year contract with an option for an additional year

  August 23, 2024


Manchester City has announced the return of midfielder Ilkay Gundogan on a free transfer from Barcelona on Friday, August 23.

Gundogan, who left City for Barcelona just a year ago, has returned to his ex-club on a one-year contract with an option for an additional year.

Pep Guardiola expressed his surprise and delight at Gundogan’s return, noting, "When managers say 'this is the transfer window, anything can happen', this is the real proof. It was a complete surprise, unexpected. We didn't have any doubts when the possibility was open. Absolutely delighted he's back," as per Sky Sports.

Meanwhile, Gundogan expressed excitement about working with Pep Guardiola, saying, "To have the opportunity to return here means so much. Everyone knows the respect I have for Pep - he is the best manager in the world and working with him every day makes you a better player."

Gundogan further expressed excitement about playing with City’s teammates, saying, "And what can I say about my team-mates here at City…they are world-class footballers. I am genuinely delighted to have the chance to train and play alongside them. Honestly, I cannot wait to wear the City shirt again."

The 33 year-old player, who retired from international football earlier this week, led City to a historic treble before leaving.

During his previous stint at City, he made 304 appearances, scored 60 goals, and won 12 major trophies, including five Premier League titles and the Champions League.

He now becomes City's second summer signing, following Savinho's transfer from French club Troyes for £33.6m. 

