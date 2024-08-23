Royal

Prince Harry’s succession status at risk after royals considers major changes

The Duke of Sussex’s place in the Line of succession may be revoked

  • by Web Desk
  • August 23, 2024
Prince Harry’s succession status at risk after royals considers major changes

Prince Harry’s succession status at risk after royals considers major changes

Prince Harry, who is currently fifth in line to the throne, might get his succession status revoked if royal family makes major changes.

Right now, Prince William is the first in line to become the future king and after him, his kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, are in the line of succession.

According to a professor of constitutional law at King’s College London, Robert Blackburn, the Duke of Sussex won’t be considered to become the monarch as he left his royal title in 2020.

He told Express, "Like Edward VIII, Prince Harry does not wish to perform the role of royalty expected of him and has withdrawn to live abroad. Presumably therefore Prince Harry would be agreeable to abdicate his place in succession if for any reason this became an issue in royal affairs being legislated upon."

Robert explained, "Several Acts of Parliament have changed the law on succession or imposed conditions for becoming Monarch, notably the Bill of Rights 1689 and Act of Settlement 1701.”

Since Harry is not performing the duties as a royal family member, an Act of Parliament could take him out of the running to be king.

Matthew Perry’s startling ‘ketamine metaphors’ before death REVEALED

Matthew Perry’s startling ‘ketamine metaphors’ before death REVEALED
Is Diabetes secretly causing Alzheimer’s? New study finds shocking connection

Is Diabetes secretly causing Alzheimer’s? New study finds shocking connection
King Charles’ birthday party invite gets turned down by famous comedian

King Charles’ birthday party invite gets turned down by famous comedian

Blake Lively’s hilarious 1st birthday cake for son Olin gets big laughs

Blake Lively’s hilarious 1st birthday cake for son Olin gets big laughs

Royal News

Blake Lively’s hilarious 1st birthday cake for son Olin gets big laughs
King Charles’ birthday party invite gets turned down by famous comedian
Blake Lively’s hilarious 1st birthday cake for son Olin gets big laughs
Kate Middleton makes smart move to ‘control’ future king Prince William
Blake Lively’s hilarious 1st birthday cake for son Olin gets big laughs
Prince William calls Kate Middleton ‘crazy’ for unusual hobby
Blake Lively’s hilarious 1st birthday cake for son Olin gets big laughs
Prince Harry reveals King Charles called him 'spare'
Blake Lively’s hilarious 1st birthday cake for son Olin gets big laughs
Prince Harry’s Colombia trip cost released by officials
Blake Lively’s hilarious 1st birthday cake for son Olin gets big laughs
Princess Kate plays mediator between Queen Camilla, Prince William
Blake Lively’s hilarious 1st birthday cake for son Olin gets big laughs
Prince William’s ‘hidden secret’ for marrying Kate Middleton revealed
Blake Lively’s hilarious 1st birthday cake for son Olin gets big laughs
Prince Harry shares emotional statement about Balmoral Castle
Blake Lively’s hilarious 1st birthday cake for son Olin gets big laughs
Watch: Buckingham Palace guard faces oops moment with embarrassing slip
Blake Lively’s hilarious 1st birthday cake for son Olin gets big laughs
King Charles recognizes Princess Kate effort with special title
Blake Lively’s hilarious 1st birthday cake for son Olin gets big laughs
Prince William waiting for King Charles’ death to ‘reunite’ with Prince Harry
Blake Lively’s hilarious 1st birthday cake for son Olin gets big laughs
Princess Kate, Prince William 'frustrated' with King Charles 'awkward' royal rule