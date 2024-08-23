Prince Harry’s succession status at risk after royals considers major changes

Prince Harry, who is currently fifth in line to the throne, might get his succession status revoked if royal family makes major changes.
Right now, Prince William is the first in line to become the future king and after him, his kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, are in the line of succession.
According to a professor of constitutional law at King’s College London, Robert Blackburn, the Duke of Sussex won’t be considered to become the monarch as he left his royal title in 2020.
He told Express, "Like Edward VIII, Prince Harry does not wish to perform the role of royalty expected of him and has withdrawn to live abroad. Presumably therefore Prince Harry would be agreeable to abdicate his place in succession if for any reason this became an issue in royal affairs being legislated upon."
Robert explained, "Several Acts of Parliament have changed the law on succession or imposed conditions for becoming Monarch, notably the Bill of Rights 1689 and Act of Settlement 1701.”
Since Harry is not performing the duties as a royal family member, an Act of Parliament could take him out of the running to be king.