Ryan Reynolds gets tearful over axing Rob McElhenney's 'Deadpool 3' cameo

Ryan Reynolds was left misty-eyed as Rob McElhenney’s unseen Deadpool & Wolverine cameo tugged at his heartstrings!
On Friday, August 23, the iconic Deadpool actor turned to his Instagram account and shared an emotional statement where he revealed how his Welcome to Wrexham’s “darling” co-star filmed an outstanding cameo for this film, which was later cut off from the final movie.
“A word on my “darling” friend, @robmcelhenney. Rob very kindly did a cameo in #DeadpoolAndWolverine, which will hopefully live on in the digital extras,” penned the actor.
Sharing his heartfelt emotions, he further noted, “While editing a movie, they say you “sometimes have to kill your darlings. And with a heavy heart (and through great outside intervention), I had to kill a darling with this cameo.”
The IF actor also shared that the sequence was not working as intended; however, Rob’s remarkable talent and charisma kept it in the cut.
He also stated that the Mythic Quest actor, even behind a TVA mask, was undeniable and his connection to Wrexham added depth that the writer would not have fully understood without him.
“Anyway, I loved making this movie, but it wasn’t without stress. There was a lot of expectation—aand I’m pretty sure the most well-written villain in cinema history is "Expectation." And when you do stressful stuff, it feels good when friends are nearby,” Reynolds noted.
The father of four also stated that despite the disappointment of Rob flying to London for a cameo that didn’t make it, his presence on the set was deeply appreciated.
“When I see Rob, my heart rate slows and my nervous system stops yelling at me. He shows up for people. And he showed up for me.”