Rohingya refugees facing 'increasingly dire conditions' in Bangladesh camps

The Rohingya refugees are being treated pretty badly at the Bangladesh camps.
Human Rights Watch reported that about one million Rohingya refugees are facing dire conditions in Bangladesh's Cox's Bazar camps amid increased violence by armed groups and criminal gangs.
In August alone, extreme violence cases have been recorded as members of the Rohingya Solidarity Organization and Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army have been carrying out killings, abductions, extortion, robbery and forced recruitment.
To note, the Bangladeshi authorities have failed to support and ensure refugees access to protection, livelihoods, education and movement, the Global Rights body claimed.
Despite many failed attempts Bangladesh's Interim govt Chief advisor Prof Muhammad Yunus revealed, " I will continue to to support the million-plus Rohingyas sheltered in Bangladesh."
On the other hand, Foreign advisor Md Touhid Hossain said they are not in a position to accept more refugees at the moment.
A rare moment of political turmoil in the country has both exacerbated violence and made future unpredictable.