Hailey Bieber welcomes baby boy: Here's a look at her top 5 pregnancy styles

After months of slaying the pregnancy looks, Hailey Bieber has finally given birth to her baby

  • by Web Desk
  • August 24, 2024
Hailey Bieber, who just welcomed her newborn baby boy into the world, has been documenting her pregnancy journey on social media, giving fans a glimpse into her stylish fashion games as a mom-to-be.

With her baby bump barely out of sight, Hailey has proven that pregnancy and style can coexist in perfect way.

Let's take a look back at Hailey's top 5 pregnancy styles that left us in awe:

See-Through Chic: 

Hailey stunned in a skintight, sheer black lace dress from Alexander Wang during a night out with husband Justin Bieber in Newyork.

She paired the translucent dress with a long black leather overcoat from Balenciaga and high heels from Christian Louboutin. 

Date Night Glam:

Hailey made another stylish appearance during her trip to the Big Apple in June 2024.

She wore stunning turtleneck satin ivory-gold dress from Versace, elegantly flaunting her baby bump, paired with elegant sunglasses from Gucci, a black purse from Chanel, and matching heels from Jimmy Choo. 

Casual Cool:

Hailey rocked a black jacket from Saint Laurent, a white button-down shirt from Tom Ford, and proudly showcased her midriff during her babymoon with husband in Tokyo, Japan.

She completed the look with distressed denim jeans from AGOLDE and black ankle boots from Isabel Marant, perfect for a casual day out in the city.

Romper Chic: 

Hailey donned a chic black romper suit, paired with a loose-fitting brown trench coat from Burberry and tiny black sunglasses for a shopping spree during pregnancy.

Vow Renewal Elegance: 

Last but not the least, Hailey cradled her baby bump in an off-the-shoulder Saint Laurent gown during her intimate vow renewal ceremony with Justin Bieber in Hawaii on May 9, 2024, leaving us in awe.

