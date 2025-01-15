Entertainment

Justin Bieber shares first post after unfollowing Usher on Instagram

The 'Peaches' crooner unfollowed his former mentor and close friend Usher on Instagram

Justin Bieber has broken his silence on Instagram, sharing his first post since unfollowing longtime mentor and friend Usher.

Taking to his Instagram account on Wednesday, the Peaches crooner dropped a series of random photos.

In a shared carousel of snaps, the first slide featured the snap of his furry friend.


Another slide showcased the snap Bieber, donning layers of hoodies and sweater as he stood in a snowy area.

The Baby singer who embraced parenthood with his wife Hailey Bieber by welcoming Jack Blue Bieber in August, 2024, also shared the snap along with his wife.

To note the carousel came after Bieber made a major social media move by unfollowing his former mentor and close friend Usher on Instagram.

Previously, he also distanced himself from other important  figures, including his former manager, Scooter Braun, after Sean Diddy Combs arrest in serious sexual assault allegations.

Soon after he unfollowed Usher on his Instagram account, the fans rushed to the social media to show their concern.

One user one X former Twitte wrote, "Justin unfollowed/blocked Scooter Braun, Allison Kaye, Ryan Good, and now Usher. We don’t know the full story, but we know they mistreated & exploited him, failing to protect him. But God saved him. May Justin continue to find light & healing away from the darkness of Hollywood."

Another user added, "Something fishy’s going on here because they were like father and son."

A third commented, "Damn. I have a feeling something big is cooking up. Maybe an incoming lawsuit?"

It's important to mention that this major move follows rumors regarding the connection between Justin and Usher. Usher was considered to be instrumental in helping Bieber to achieve his fame.

