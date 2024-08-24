Entertainment

Ben Affleck turns to Jennifer Garner amid divorce from Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez filed divorce on from Ben Affleck

  August 24, 2024
Ben Affleck has reportedly turned to his ex-wife Jennifer Garner for support amid his ongoing divorce from Jennifer Lopez.

As per Us Weekly, a source shared, “Ben and Jennifer are friends, and they have a great coparenting relationship,” referring to Affleck and Garner’s children, Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12.

The insider added that the Gone Girl star and the Family Switch starlet, both "mutually understand that their kids come first," and they "also get along really well."

"There's a deep level of trust and respect between them," the source shared, adding that Affleck's history with Garner has supported him while he works through his breakup from 55-year-old Lopez.

According to the insider, Affleck "has confided in Jen in a lot of ways." "Especially now that things haven't been going well with J. Lo in recent months."

The tipster also revealed, “Jen was hopeful that things would work out between them but of course, she just wants them to be happy, adding, “So she supports whatever path they’ve decided to take.”

Affleck and Lopez reignited their affair a year earlier, and they tied the mot n July 2022 as they were previously engaged in the early 2000s, Before that he and Garner were married in 2005,

