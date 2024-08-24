Kate Middleton, Prince William take big decision amid Prince Andrew, King Charles feud

Princess Kate and Prince William do not want to be a part of Prince Andrew and King Charles' ongoing row over Royal Lodge.
The royal couple who already own a base at Kensington Palace and a country manor house in Norfolk are reportedly not interested in the Royal Lodge, where Andrew has been living with his estranged wife Sarah Ferguson.
A royal author Richard Kay has suggested "William is not interested in the property, at least not at the moment when all his focus is on Kate's health as she battles her cancer diagnosis."
"William has also ruefully conceded that occupying yet another royal mansion – he already has a substantial Kensington Palace apartment and Anmer Hall near Sandringham in Norfolk – is not a good look for a prince who campaigns against homelessness," he added.
This update comes amid the monarch and the Duke of York's ongoing feud over the crown estate as the 75-year-old wants his brother to leave the royal residence.
It is pertinent to note, Prince Andrew's role as a working member of the royal family came to an end in 2019, following a disastrous BBC Newsnight interview in which he attempted to justify his link with the late financier Jeffrey Epstein, who was convicted of sex crimes.
Andrew originally shifted to royal lodge in 2003.