Royal

Kate Middleton, Prince William take big decision amid Prince Andrew, King Charles feud

The Prince and Princes of Wales make a strategic move amid Prince Andrew, King Charles' row over Royal Lodge

  • by Web Desk
  • August 24, 2024
Kate Middleton, Prince William take big decision amid Prince Andrew, King Charles feud

Princess Kate and Prince William do not want to be a part of Prince Andrew and King Charles' ongoing row over Royal Lodge.

The royal couple who already own a base at Kensington Palace and a country manor house in Norfolk are reportedly not interested in the Royal Lodge, where Andrew has been living with his estranged wife Sarah Ferguson.

A royal author Richard Kay has suggested "William is not interested in the property, at least not at the moment when all his focus is on Kate's health as she battles her cancer diagnosis."

"William has also ruefully conceded that occupying yet another royal mansion – he already has a substantial Kensington Palace apartment and Anmer Hall near Sandringham in Norfolk – is not a good look for a prince who campaigns against homelessness," he added.

This update comes amid the monarch and the Duke of York's ongoing feud over the crown estate as the 75-year-old wants his brother to leave the royal residence.

It is pertinent to note, Prince Andrew's role as a working member of the royal family came to an end in 2019, following a disastrous BBC Newsnight interview in which he attempted to justify his link with the late financier Jeffrey Epstein, who was convicted of sex crimes.

Andrew originally shifted to royal lodge in 2003.

Saba Qamar discloses her strange 'sniffing habit'

Saba Qamar discloses her strange 'sniffing habit'

Sicily tragedy: Manslaughter investigation launched into yacht sinking

Sicily tragedy: Manslaughter investigation launched into yacht sinking
Priyanka Chopra brings Desi Girl charm to her brother's wedding festivities

Priyanka Chopra brings Desi Girl charm to her brother's wedding festivities

Drake drops surprise 3 tracks: 'SOD', 'Circadian Rhythm', and 'No Face' with Playboi Carti

Drake drops surprise 3 tracks: 'SOD', 'Circadian Rhythm', and 'No Face' with Playboi Carti

Royal News

Drake drops surprise 3 tracks: 'SOD', 'Circadian Rhythm', and 'No Face' with Playboi Carti
Countess Karen Spencer shares major life update amid Earl Charles Spencer split
Drake drops surprise 3 tracks: 'SOD', 'Circadian Rhythm', and 'No Face' with Playboi Carti
Kate Middleton likes Queen Camilla for THESE 3 reasons
Drake drops surprise 3 tracks: 'SOD', 'Circadian Rhythm', and 'No Face' with Playboi Carti
Prince Harry’s succession status at risk after royals considers major changes
Drake drops surprise 3 tracks: 'SOD', 'Circadian Rhythm', and 'No Face' with Playboi Carti
King Charles’ birthday party invite gets turned down by famous comedian
Drake drops surprise 3 tracks: 'SOD', 'Circadian Rhythm', and 'No Face' with Playboi Carti
Kate Middleton makes smart move to ‘control’ future king Prince William
Drake drops surprise 3 tracks: 'SOD', 'Circadian Rhythm', and 'No Face' with Playboi Carti
Prince William calls Kate Middleton ‘crazy’ for unusual hobby
Drake drops surprise 3 tracks: 'SOD', 'Circadian Rhythm', and 'No Face' with Playboi Carti
Prince Harry reveals King Charles called him 'spare'
Drake drops surprise 3 tracks: 'SOD', 'Circadian Rhythm', and 'No Face' with Playboi Carti
Prince Harry’s Colombia trip cost released by officials
Drake drops surprise 3 tracks: 'SOD', 'Circadian Rhythm', and 'No Face' with Playboi Carti
Princess Kate plays mediator between Queen Camilla, Prince William
Drake drops surprise 3 tracks: 'SOD', 'Circadian Rhythm', and 'No Face' with Playboi Carti
Prince William’s ‘hidden secret’ for marrying Kate Middleton revealed
Drake drops surprise 3 tracks: 'SOD', 'Circadian Rhythm', and 'No Face' with Playboi Carti
Prince Harry shares emotional statement about Balmoral Castle
Drake drops surprise 3 tracks: 'SOD', 'Circadian Rhythm', and 'No Face' with Playboi Carti
Watch: Buckingham Palace guard faces oops moment with embarrassing slip