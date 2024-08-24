Entertainment

Slipknot’s Sid Wilson jokes about getting ‘cheap botox’ following farm explosion

Slipknot’s Sid Wilson hospitalized with severe burns

  August 24, 2024


Slipknot’s turntablist Sid Wilson was rushed to a hospital with “serious burns” following a fire explosion at his farm house.

On Friday, August 23, he revealed of having suffered from second-degree burns running all across his arms and face after this unfortunate incident.

Showing off some gruesome wounds, the musician said that they have been dressed by some kind nurses and are in a recovering mode right now.

Then, Sid Wilson lightened up the situation for his concerned followers through a few jokes.

“My lips got f***ed up pretty good… It’s cheap Botox,” he joked while streaming a live Instagram session.

Speaking to fan face-to-face, Slipknot’s member chuckled about having his “eyebrows done for free” as well as getting “some real sideburns.”

As per Daily Mail, flames from the blaze had even singed off his mustache, which he was going to shave anyway.

Meanwhile, girlfriend Kelly Osbourne suggested, “This is why you don’t f*** with burn piles. He literally set himself on fire [and] exploded everything.”

“Ouch…. I’m going to be ok everyone. Love you all,” Sid Wilson reassured everyone.

Adele and Rich Paul set to welcome first baby via surrogacy?
Ben Affleck sends strong message to JLo with first appearance after divorce filing
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck to reunite at TIFF for ‘Unstoppable’ amid divorce?
Kylie Jenner beau Timothée Chalamet sends LOUD message for her ex Travis Scott
Drake drops surprise 3 tracks: 'SOD', 'Circadian Rhythm', and 'No Face' with Playboi Carti
Ben Affleck turns to Jennifer Garner amid divorce from Jennifer Lopez
Hailey Bieber welcomes baby boy: Here's a look at her top 5 pregnancy styles
Rihanna shares exciting plans on baby no.3 with A$AP Rocky
Sabrina Carpenter responds to Barry Keoghan split speculation
Justin Bieber, wife Hailey blessed with baby boy: 'Welcome home'
Ryan Reynolds gets tearful over axing Rob McElhenney's 'Deadpool 3' cameo
Jennifer Lopez takes huge step to drop Ben Affleck's last name amid divorce