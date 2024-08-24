Slipknot’s Sid Wilson jokes about getting ‘cheap botox’ following farm explosion

Slipknot’s turntablist Sid Wilson was rushed to a hospital with “serious burns” following a fire explosion at his farm house.
On Friday, August 23, he revealed of having suffered from second-degree burns running all across his arms and face after this unfortunate incident.
Showing off some gruesome wounds, the musician said that they have been dressed by some kind nurses and are in a recovering mode right now.
Then, Sid Wilson lightened up the situation for his concerned followers through a few jokes.
“My lips got f***ed up pretty good… It’s cheap Botox,” he joked while streaming a live Instagram session.
Speaking to fan face-to-face, Slipknot’s member chuckled about having his “eyebrows done for free” as well as getting “some real sideburns.”
As per Daily Mail, flames from the blaze had even singed off his mustache, which he was going to shave anyway.
Meanwhile, girlfriend Kelly Osbourne suggested, “This is why you don’t f*** with burn piles. He literally set himself on fire [and] exploded everything.”
“Ouch…. I’m going to be ok everyone. Love you all,” Sid Wilson reassured everyone.