Paris Hilton shares heartwarming details about Britney Spears’ ‘love for her kids’

Britney Spears is intensely fond of Paris Hilton’s little ones!
In a recent interview with TalkShopLive, The Simple Life star opened up about Spears’ frequent stopping at her Los Angeles home to meet her kids, whom the American singer “loves visiting.”
“Britney was over here a couple weeks ago ’cause she loves visiting the babies, especially little baby Phoenix,” told the hotel heiress.
She continued to add, “It’s just so cute seeing her with the babies. She just loves kids so much.”
The socialite also revealed that the Femme Fatale artist has already “listened” to her upcoming album, Infinite Icon, while “dancing to it” with her son Phoenix.
Hilton’s forthcoming album is set to release on September 6, 2024.
According to Hilton, the 6-time MTV Video Music Awards winner’s favorite tracks from the album are Chasin’ and I’m Free, which feature Meghan Trainor and Rina Sawayama, respectively.
The businesswoman also revealed that Spears used to listen to her 2006’s superhit Stars Are Blind “on repeat.”
“That was all we listened to in the car. Going into the club, the DJ would play the songs. It was just, like, our anthems for going out at night. It was so much fun,” she noted.
Paris Hilton shares two children with American author Carter Reum, with whom she tied the knot on November 11, 2021.