Paris Hilton shares heartwarming details about Britney Spears' 'love for her kids'

  by Web Desk
  August 24, 2024
Britney Spears is intensely fond of Paris Hilton’s little ones!

In a recent interview with TalkShopLive, The Simple Life star opened up about Spears’ frequent stopping at her Los Angeles home to meet her kids, whom the American singer “loves visiting.”

“Britney was over here a couple weeks ago ’cause she loves visiting the babies, especially little baby Phoenix,” told the hotel heiress.

She continued to add, “It’s just so cute seeing her with the babies. She just loves kids so much.”

The socialite also revealed that the Femme Fatale artist has already “listened” to her upcoming album, Infinite Icon, while “dancing to it” with her son Phoenix.

Hilton’s forthcoming album is set to release on September 6, 2024.

According to Hilton, the 6-time MTV Video Music Awards winner’s favorite tracks from the album are Chasin’ and I’m Free, which feature Meghan Trainor and Rina Sawayama, respectively.

The businesswoman also revealed that Spears used to listen to her 2006’s superhit Stars Are Blind “on repeat.”

“That was all we listened to in the car. Going into the club, the DJ would play the songs. It was just, like, our anthems for going out at night. It was so much fun,” she noted.

Paris Hilton shares two children with American author Carter Reum, with whom she tied the knot on November 11, 2021.

Eminem's daughter reveals she 'sobbed' listening to father's heartfelt song for her
Jennifer Lopez's pal drops heartbreaking confessions about Ben Affleck relationship
Jennifer Aniston's past crush on Keanu Reeves makes Sandra Bullock 'awkward'
Adele and Rich Paul set to welcome first baby via surrogacy?
Ben Affleck sends strong message to JLo with first appearance after divorce filing
Slipknot’s Sid Wilson jokes about getting ‘cheap botox’ following farm explosion
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck to reunite at TIFF for ‘Unstoppable’ amid divorce?
Kylie Jenner beau Timothée Chalamet sends LOUD message for her ex Travis Scott
Drake drops surprise 3 tracks: 'SOD', 'Circadian Rhythm', and 'No Face' with Playboi Carti
Ben Affleck turns to Jennifer Garner amid divorce from Jennifer Lopez
Hailey Bieber welcomes baby boy: Here's a look at her top 5 pregnancy styles
Rihanna shares exciting plans on baby no.3 with A$AP Rocky