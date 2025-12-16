Trending
  • By Bushra Saleem
Trending

Filmfare OTT Awards 2025: Richa Chadha hails ‘Girls Will Be Girls’ big win

Ali Fazal in ‘FOMO’ after missing Filmfare OTT as wife Richa Chadha’s film wins Best Film award

  • By Bushra Saleem
Filmfare OTT Awards 2025: Richa Chadha hails ‘Girls Will Be Girls’ big win
Filmfare OTT Awards 2025: Richa Chadha hails ‘Girls Will Be Girls’ big win

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal celebrate their debut film as producers, Girls Will Be Girls, success at the Filmfare OTT Awards 2025.

The film, which was directed by Shuchi Talati, was nominated in nine categories and swept four major categories.

Girls Will Be Girls, which was released in January last year, took home Best Web Original Film, Best Director, Best Actor (Critics’ Choice - Female) for Preeti Panigrahi, and Best Supporting Actor for Kani Kusruti awards.

While receiving the best film award from Alia Bhatt, the Heera Mandi actress expressed, “Srishti (the director) and I attended college together, and we created our first diploma films as a team. Receiving this award now is truly a remarkable honour. She couldn't be here today, as her husband is undergoing surgery. My husband is absent because he is filming for Mirzapur, but I just wanted to express my gratitude for this wonderful recognition."

“I grew up watching Filmfare, and the fact that we are receiving a Filmfare award signifies that it is a film that resonates with audiences. I hope we can continue to produce more films like this, such as Mehta Boys and Girls Will Be Girls,” she added.

Seeing the huge success of his first project as producer, Ali Fazal, who missed the award ceremony that took place in Mumbai on Monday night, December 15, took to social media to express his happiness.

The Sanam Teri Kasam star wrote on his Instagram story, “OH MANNNNN, I am havin real fomo while our film is winning away... all the way, girls… (with teary eye and heart emoji).”

Fazal also shared clips from the star-studded award night on his social media.

Notably, the success of Girls Will Be Girls at Filmfare marked a major milestone for Chadha and Fazal as first-time producers.

Hasan Raheem concludes Dil Kay Parday tour with heartwarming message

Hasan Raheem concludes Dil Kay Parday tour with heartwarming message
Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna's horror film 'Thamma' hits OTT

Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna's horror film 'Thamma' hits OTT
Shraddha Kapoor hypes up Ranveer Singh’s ‘Dhurandhar’

Shraddha Kapoor hypes up Ranveer Singh’s ‘Dhurandhar’
Saif Ali Khan confesses early jealousy in relationship with Kareena Kapoor

Saif Ali Khan confesses early jealousy in relationship with Kareena Kapoor
'Pakistan Idol' makes huge comeback with stronger musical vision

'Pakistan Idol' makes huge comeback with stronger musical vision

'12th Fail' star Vikrant Massey win big during 2025 Filmfare OTT Awards

'12th Fail' star Vikrant Massey win big during 2025 Filmfare OTT Awards
Karan Johar makes surprise claim about Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli wedding

Karan Johar makes surprise claim about Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli wedding
Ranveer Singh breaks silence on 'Dhurandhar' success amid busy schedule

Ranveer Singh breaks silence on 'Dhurandhar' success amid busy schedule
Akshaye Khanna, Ranveer Singh win big praise after 'Dhurandhar' huge success

Akshaye Khanna, Ranveer Singh win big praise after 'Dhurandhar' huge success
How Pakistan's YouTube scene captivated global viewers in 2025

How Pakistan's YouTube scene captivated global viewers in 2025
Salman Khan's brother Sohail Khan issues apology after bike controversy

Salman Khan's brother Sohail Khan issues apology after bike controversy
Kriti Sanon gives explosive response on ‘Tere Ishk Mein’ criticism

Kriti Sanon gives explosive response on ‘Tere Ishk Mein’ criticism

Popular News

Angelina Jolie makes emotional move to empower women

Angelina Jolie makes emotional move to empower women
an hour ago
Filmfare OTT Awards 2025: Richa Chadha hails ‘Girls Will Be Girls’ big win

Filmfare OTT Awards 2025: Richa Chadha hails ‘Girls Will Be Girls’ big win
2 hours ago
Shraddha Kapoor hypes up Ranveer Singh’s ‘Dhurandhar’

Shraddha Kapoor hypes up Ranveer Singh’s ‘Dhurandhar’
3 hours ago