Jennifer Lopez's pal drops heartbreaking confessions about Ben Affleck relationship

Jennifer Lopez “gave her whole heart” to make the marriage work with estranged husband Ben Affleck!
The actress, who filed for a divorce from her husband Affleck, tried with all her might to “salvage the relationship,” but her one-sided efforts ended in heartbreak as her attempts failed.
A friend of Lopez revealed exclusively to Page Six that the Atlas actress was hopeful until the very end that her relationship might work out with Affleck, even after months of separation.
“She loves him; she will always love him; that’s the problem,” the actress’ pal said.
The source also revealed how the Mother actress desperately wanted her estranged husband to join in on her 55th birthday last month; however, he never showed up.
“She truly believed this was the greatest love story she’d ever known, and she was finally getting her chance at the fairy tale. She just really didn’t stop to consider who the actual man was [in] the fairy tale,” unveiled an insider close to the couple.
The source added that the kind of “big love Jennifer believes in” is “not in [Ben’s] DNA.”
“Ben has a darkness to him that no other person can fix. [His actress ex-wife] Jen Garner couldn’t fix it; all the success in the world couldn’t fix it,” he further said.
The insider noted that the Marry Me actress invested everything she had into the relationship, despite facing criticism. She was determined to make it work, convinced that love would prevail despite all obstacles, even though many people around her warned that it was a “bad idea.”