Zelensky’s bold Independence Day claim says ‘war has entered Russia’

Zelensky’s fiery Independence Day speech declares Russia being in a war zone!
In a video recorded in the border area, the Ukrainian president was seen asserting that Russia, who wanted to “destroy” Ukraine, now has a “war returned to its home.”
As the country celebrated its 33rd Independence Day from the Soviet Union on Saturday, August 24, amid the ongoing conflict with Ukrainian troops making their way into Russia’s Kursk region and Moscow gaining ground in eastern Ukraine.
Zelensky noted that Ukraine has surprised once again and declared that Russia will get to “know what retribution is.”
“Russia was seeking one thing: to destroy us. What the enemy brought to our land has now returned to his home,” said the Ukrainian president.
He further stated, “Anyone who wants to sow evil on our land will reap its fruit on their territory. This is not a prediction, not gloating, not blind revenge. It is justice.”
Zelensky also slammed the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, and regarded him as a “sick old man from Red Square who constantly threatens everyone with the red button.”
The president also addressed signing up a bill to give “full support for all our soldiers operating on the territory of the aggressor state.”