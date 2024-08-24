Cristiano Ronaldo reveals the thought behind naming his YouTube channel ‘UR’

Cristiano Ronaldo has recently made an unexpected entry into the YouTube world, and he's already broken numerous records on the platform.
The 39-year-old soccer player's channel ‘UR Cristiano’ surpassed more than one million subscribers within just 90 minutes of launching.
The football icon, who already commands a huge following across other social media platforms, is now rapidly gaining subscribers on YouTube as well.
In a video uploaded to his channel called "Discover EVERYTHING about us: Who will win?", CR7 explained why he named the channel 'UR'.
The five time Ballon d'Or winner shared, "UR (You are) is the way to call people to be on our side, to feel part of the concept."
Meanwhile, his partner, Georgina Rodriguez, provided further insight into the reasoning behind choosing this name, saying, "I think it’s really fitting name, especially coming from a platform named YouTube, U(You) R(Ronaldo), so it’s fits perfectly."
The Portuguese star now has 39.8 million subscribers on his channel.
Additionally, Ronaldo has 170 million followers on Facebook, 112.1 million followers on X (formerly Twitter), and 636 million followers on Instagram.