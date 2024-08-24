Royal

Crown Princess Victoria, Prince Daniel offer rare glimpses into their family life

Swedish Crown Princess Victoria, Prince Daniel share two kids together

  • by Web Desk
  • August 24, 2024


Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel have delighted royal fans by sharing a series of heartwarming holiday photos, offering a rare glimpse into their family life with their children.

The 14-year-married royal couple suggested they stay in Sweden this summer.

They took to their Instagram to share the photos along with the caption, “Summer is short, but there is still time to enjoy sunny August days around Sweden.”

They added, “Here the Crown Princess family shares some private photographs from the past summer holiday.”


In an Instagram reel, a picture of the family of four posing on a balcony against the backdrop of a sunset.

The 47-year-old future queen looked put together in sneakers, a white ribbed cardigan, and low-rise trousers.

Daniel, fifty, adorned an easy look as he donned gray trousers with a Varsity jacket in blue and white.

The screen then cuts to a picture of Victoria, then eight, posing for a picture with Oscar as they explore some ruins.

The mother-of-two is seen holding her kid and grinning at the camera. She was dressed in jeans and a Levi denim jacket.

A selfie of Victoria, Estelle, 12, and the family's cavapoo—a cross between a poodle and a King Charles spaniel—on a beach was also posted in the post.

She also shared glimpses from the dog walk and also selfies, including the last family portrait, Rio and Crown Princess Victoria are cuddled together under a blanket with a lantern flickering behind them.

SpaceX to bring astronauts Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore on earth next year, NASA

SpaceX to bring astronauts Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore on earth next year, NASA
Chinese researchers extract water from moon soil

Chinese researchers extract water from moon soil
Is plastic invading our brains? Scientists discover alarming findings

Is plastic invading our brains? Scientists discover alarming findings
Brittany Mahomes reacts to backlash for liking Donald Trump’s post

Brittany Mahomes reacts to backlash for liking Donald Trump’s post

Royal News

Brittany Mahomes reacts to backlash for liking Donald Trump’s post
Prince Harry’s offerings to Colombia revealed after ‘£1.5m security row’
Brittany Mahomes reacts to backlash for liking Donald Trump’s post
Queen Camilla goes for racing amid summer break
Brittany Mahomes reacts to backlash for liking Donald Trump’s post
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle SHUNNED as royals prioritize ‘next generation’
Brittany Mahomes reacts to backlash for liking Donald Trump’s post
Queen Camilla keeps Prince Andrew at 'arm's length’ from King Charles amid dispute
Brittany Mahomes reacts to backlash for liking Donald Trump’s post
Princess Kate younger sister Pippa Middleton’s major move affects family relations
Brittany Mahomes reacts to backlash for liking Donald Trump’s post
Prince William drops unexpected news about return to royal duties
Brittany Mahomes reacts to backlash for liking Donald Trump’s post
King Charles forced to stop crucial talks with Prince Andrew amid health fears
Brittany Mahomes reacts to backlash for liking Donald Trump’s post
King Willem-Alexander ‘forced’ to apologize after arresting radio host
Brittany Mahomes reacts to backlash for liking Donald Trump’s post
King Charles changes stance on Royal Lodge in shocking snub to Kate Middleton, Prince William
Brittany Mahomes reacts to backlash for liking Donald Trump’s post
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle warned to avoid endorsing Harris in US election 2024
Brittany Mahomes reacts to backlash for liking Donald Trump’s post
Prince Andrew embraces ‘bizarre’ hobby to tolerate ‘isolated’ life
Brittany Mahomes reacts to backlash for liking Donald Trump’s post
Kate Middleton, Prince William take big decision amid Prince Andrew, King Charles feud