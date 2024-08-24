Crown Princess Victoria, Prince Daniel offer rare glimpses into their family life

Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel have delighted royal fans by sharing a series of heartwarming holiday photos, offering a rare glimpse into their family life with their children.
The 14-year-married royal couple suggested they stay in Sweden this summer.
They took to their Instagram to share the photos along with the caption, “Summer is short, but there is still time to enjoy sunny August days around Sweden.”
They added, “Here the Crown Princess family shares some private photographs from the past summer holiday.”
In an Instagram reel, a picture of the family of four posing on a balcony against the backdrop of a sunset.
The 47-year-old future queen looked put together in sneakers, a white ribbed cardigan, and low-rise trousers.
Daniel, fifty, adorned an easy look as he donned gray trousers with a Varsity jacket in blue and white.
The screen then cuts to a picture of Victoria, then eight, posing for a picture with Oscar as they explore some ruins.
The mother-of-two is seen holding her kid and grinning at the camera. She was dressed in jeans and a Levi denim jacket.
A selfie of Victoria, Estelle, 12, and the family's cavapoo—a cross between a poodle and a King Charles spaniel—on a beach was also posted in the post.
She also shared glimpses from the dog walk and also selfies, including the last family portrait, Rio and Crown Princess Victoria are cuddled together under a blanket with a lantern flickering behind them.