World

Solingen stabbing: German police arrest ‘real’ suspect of attack

Islamic State (IS) group claimed responsibility for the German stabbing attack

  • by Web Desk
  • August 25, 2024
German police arrest ‘real’ suspect of Solingen stabbing attack
German police arrest ‘real’ suspect of Solingen stabbing attack

German police have arrested the suspect behind the stabbing attack in the western city of Solingen on the 650th anniversary of the city that killed three people.

According to Reuters, the interior minister of North Rhine-Westphalia state, Herbert Reul, told ARD public TV late on Saturday, August 24, “The man we have really been looking for the whole day has just been taken into custody.”

He said that the police spent the whole day in a manhunt and made two arrests, but they were not the perpetrators.

As per the interior minister, the man they have arrested after a ‘hot lead’ is ‘the real suspect.’ Evidence has been seized from the suspect, and the investigation and questioning of the individual are underway.

Reul did not provide any details of the suspect; however, German news websites Bild and Spiegel claimed that the suspect was in dirty, blood-stained clothes and had given himself up to the police.

Moreover, the Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for Friday’s attack, killing two men, aged 56 and 67, and a 56-year-old woman while leaving eight injured and many others with ‘mental stress.’

The militant group, in a statement on Telegram, described the attacker as a ‘soldier of the Islamic State’ and said, “He carried out the attack in revenge for Muslims in Palestine and everywhere."

Meanwhile, the police have not yet confirmed the involvement of the Islamic State group in the stabbing attack.

Dua Lipa teases exciting return to India

Dua Lipa teases exciting return to India

Queen Camilla one decision deepens rift between King Charles and Prince Andrew

Queen Camilla one decision deepens rift between King Charles and Prince Andrew
Israel strikes Lebanon in 'self--defense' after Hezbollah retaliation

Israel strikes Lebanon in 'self--defense' after Hezbollah retaliation
Shraddha Kapoor is in awe of Priyanka Chopra's 'Berries and Cream' look

Shraddha Kapoor is in awe of Priyanka Chopra's 'Berries and Cream' look

World News

Shraddha Kapoor is in awe of Priyanka Chopra's 'Berries and Cream' look
Israel strikes Lebanon in 'self--defense' after Hezbollah retaliation
Shraddha Kapoor is in awe of Priyanka Chopra's 'Berries and Cream' look
UK PM Keir Starmer sends strong message of solidarity to Ukraine on Independence Day
Shraddha Kapoor is in awe of Priyanka Chopra's 'Berries and Cream' look
Zelensky’s bold Independence Day claim says ‘war has entered Russia’
Shraddha Kapoor is in awe of Priyanka Chopra's 'Berries and Cream' look
German authorities arrest 15-year old individual following fatal festival stabbing
Shraddha Kapoor is in awe of Priyanka Chopra's 'Berries and Cream' look
Israeli PM Netanyahu disputes ceasefire deal with his own negotiators
Shraddha Kapoor is in awe of Priyanka Chopra's 'Berries and Cream' look
Russia and Ukraine complete 'major' prisoner swap with UAE mediation
Shraddha Kapoor is in awe of Priyanka Chopra's 'Berries and Cream' look
Hamas Delegation arrives in Cairo for Gaza ceasefire talks
Shraddha Kapoor is in awe of Priyanka Chopra's 'Berries and Cream' look
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. exits presidential race and endorses Donald Trump
Shraddha Kapoor is in awe of Priyanka Chopra's 'Berries and Cream' look
Disturbing bodycam video shows deputies shooting a parents’ murderer
Shraddha Kapoor is in awe of Priyanka Chopra's 'Berries and Cream' look
Sicily tragedy: Manslaughter investigation launched into yacht sinking
Shraddha Kapoor is in awe of Priyanka Chopra's 'Berries and Cream' look
Rohingya refugees facing 'increasingly dire conditions' in Bangladesh camps
Shraddha Kapoor is in awe of Priyanka Chopra's 'Berries and Cream' look
Knife attack at Germany festival claims three lives