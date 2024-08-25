How Ben Affleck's ‘mood swings’ played key role in Jennifer Lopez divorce

Ben Affleck’s “moods swings” seemingly played a key role in his and Jennifer Lopez’s divorce.
The couple, who marked their second anniversary with a divorce filing in August, 2024, has been staying apart from each other since April.
A source close to the couple told People, "The truth is there was a great deal of love but also unfortunately what became clear were Ben's erratic mood swings that he couldn't hide from the press, as much as he tried to.”
"You could see the erratic behavior, the giant mood swings,” the tipster explained, describing how Ben would go from “being incredibly happy and warm — the best light that emanated from him” to exhibiting “the deepest, darkest behavior.”
Moreover, it was also reported earlier this week that J.Lo has filed another request to drop the Daredevil actor’s last name from hers.
“They were trying to work through it, but when the mood swings and the big highs and big lows informed a toxicity that was pervasive, no one can help you — you have to help yourself,” the source added.
The pair got married in July 2022.