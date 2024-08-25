Sports

Lando Norris takes pole position from Max Verstappen at Dutch GP qualifying

Lando Norris won pole position against Max Verstappen at his home Dutch GP for the first time in his career.

  • by Web Desk
  • August 25, 2024
Lando Norris takes pole position from Max Verstappen at Dutch GP qualifying

Lando Norris has surprised the Formula One fans by winning pole position against Max Verstappen at his home Dutch Grand Prix for the first time in his career.

McLaren's Lando was 0.356s ahead of Red Bull's Max on the final round of flying laps at the end of the session.

"An amazing day. Nice to be back and start with a pole. It was a nice lap," Lando shared, "Qualifying was always pretty smooth and we did some good laps, especially the one at the end. Great job by the team and I'm happy.

He added, "I felt comfortable out there. The car felt amazing. We had some upgrades and everything is working very well. I'm excited for tomorrow. I'm sure it will be tough. Max has been quick all weekend. I know we got him today but he's still second and will put up a good fight, especially at his home race."

On the other hand, Max exclaimed that he will “just try” to have a good race as he has to be “realistic.”

Dutch GP Qualifying: Top 10

1) Lando Norris, McLaren

2) Max Verstappen, Red Bull

3) Oscar Piastri, McLaren

4) George Russell, Mercedes

5) Sergio Perez, Red Bull

6) Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

7) Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin

8) Alex Albon, Williams

9) Lance Stroll, Aston Martin

10) Pierre Gasly, Alpine (later got disqualified for illegal car)

Sports News

Brittany Mahomes reacts to backlash for liking Donald Trump’s post
Cristiano Ronaldo reveals the thought behind naming his YouTube channel ‘UR’
World Champion Kyren Wilson set to face Judd Trump in Xi'an Grand Prix final
Pakistani pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi and Ansha blessed with baby boy
Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan announces retirement from domestic, international cricket
Jude Bellingham faces serious injury as England games loom
Manchester City re-sign Ilkay Gundogan from Barcelona
Cristiano Ronaldo's YouTube channel breaks records: How much has he earned so far?
Max Verstappen feels less ‘confident’ ahead of home race Dutch GP
Cristiano Ronaldo breaks silence on consecutive setbacks after YouTube milestone
Andrew Flintoff steps down as England coach after clash with Jos Butler
Shakib Al Hasan faces murder charges over garment worker's death