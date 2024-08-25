Sabrina Carpenter flaunts ‘dream cast’ in exclusive ‘Taste’ BTS snaps: SEE

Sabrina Carpenter is giving a “thumbs” up to the “dream cast and crew” of her latest released soundtrack, Taste!
Released two days ago on Friday, August 23, the song is already sitting at the number 2 spot on Spotify’s trending chart and has garnered 18 million+ views on YouTube.
On Saturday, August 24, the singer turned to her official Instagram account to express gratitude towards the unsung offscreen heroes behind the trending music video with some exclusive behind-the-scenes photos.
“BTS from Taste. Literally a dream cast and crew: so grateful to Dave, Jenna, Rohan, Scott, Styling, Hair/Mu, VFX, Editing, Stunts, Props, Production Team, My Team, and the Label for everyone’s trust, commitment, and hard work. one of my favorite videos to date!” captioned the Espresso hitmaker.
The pictures featured some of the thrilling and amazing scenes from the set that excited the Prfct singer’s fans.
“Music video of the year, I fear,” commented one of the fans.
“Men will never be safe in your MVs, will they?” humorously penned another.
The third wrote, “I’m gonna have to request some Sabrina x Jenna, please please please,” citing Carpenter’s smash hit Please Please Please.