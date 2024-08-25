John Abraham reacts to 'Vedaa's' box office debacle

John Abraham has finally shared his two cents on his film Vedaa's lukewarm experience at the box office.
Despite receiving mixed-positive responses, the movie had been crushed between a three-day clash with Stree 2 and Khel Khel Mein.
In an interview with Radio City, the Mumbai Saga actor spilled the beans about the movie and its underwhelming reception.
The EK Villain Returns star said, “Honestly, more than success and failure, it’s the message that you’re sharing via your film that’s more important. We’ve told it in an entertaining way, but there’s no getting around the fact that the subject is heavy.”
"If people aren’t interested in such heavy subjects, it is solely their choice, and he also respects it. But you have to face the subject at the end of the day. I’m very proud that we made a very good film,” he added.
" It is normal to regret and feel bad when a film underperforms commercially but with Vedaa I feel the team practically got it right," the actor further acknowledged.
“Our cast has performed brilliantly, and every department, from cinematography to action, has done well. People will find things to complain about with the screenplay, and that’s fine. We respect everybody’s point of view. But I’m proud we’ve made a good film,” John Abraham said adding that amid everything else his priority is to be part of commercially successful films.