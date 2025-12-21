Atif Aslam's fun banter with rooftop fans steals show at Bangladesh concert

Atif Aslam’s fun banter with Bangladeshi fans enjoying his concert from their rooftop went viral on the internet.
While performing at American International University-Bangladesh, the Tere Sang Yaara singer acknowledged the fans that were watching him from rooftops and sang a song especially for them.
Videos and posts from the event highlight how he connected with fans everywhere, showing appreciation for their dedication.
Social media users shared videos and expressed gratitude for the unforgettable moment, praising his humble interaction.
It's worth noting that this wasn't the first time the singer has acknowledged his fans' love. During his concert in Karachi, Pakistan earlier this year, he also performed for fans watching from a balcony, showcasing his appreciation for their enthusiasm.