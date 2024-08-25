Shaheen Afridi celebrates son's birth with heartfelt on-field celebration

Former Pakistani T20 skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi celebrates his son’s birth in the most unique way during the test against Bangladesh.
The left-arm fast bowler and his wife Ansha Afridi, daughter of former cricket legend Shahid Afridi, welcomed a baby boy, Ali Yar, on Saturday, August 24.
The 24-year-old cricketer, who is currently playing a test against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi earlier on Saturday, celebrated his son’s birth with a ‘rock-a-bye-baby’ gesture after taking a wicket.
Shaheen’s heartfelt celebration took everyone's attention, and the video went viral on the internet. Cricket fans all over the world congratulated him and extended their love and prayers for the newborn.
Shahid Afridi Reacts to Grandson’s Arrival
Former Pakistani captain and cricketing legend Shahid Afridi took to his social media to extend his gratitude for all the wishes and prayers from fans and friends after becoming ‘the youngest grandfather’ of the cricketing world.
47-year-old Afridi wrote, “Have been receiving messages full of love from all our friends on becoming the youngest grandfather of the cricket world. My family and I thank you all from the bottom of our hearts for becoming part of our happiness.”