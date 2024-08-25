Kareena Kapoor turns cheerleader for her kids in Mumbai rains

Trending

  • August 25, 2024
Kareena Kapoor is back from her family vacation and off to doing her soccer mommy duties. 

The Jab We Met actress is busy embracing the monsoon rains of Mumbai while carrying out mom chores. 

Taking to her Instagram stories handle over the weekend, Bebo shared two pictures of herself. In the first one she looked cute as ever as she held her umbrellas tight donning a pair of gumboots and a raincoat to stay dry as her kids enjoyed a game of soccer in the rain. 

Expressing happiness behind her sweet smile the Laal Singh Chadha star wrote, " Soccer Mom Duty."

In the following image, Kareena dropped a glimpse of her boots and a peek into ground where her eldest son played, vaguely visible. 

She captioned her post, “In the baarish," with a red heart emoticon. 

For the unversed, after returning to the bay the Jaane Jaan star reunited with her best buddies from the industry, sister Karisma Kapoor and BFFs Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora. 

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor had a pretty successful year with box office hits. 

