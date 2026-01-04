Trending
  By Fatima Hassan
Alia Bhatt welcomes 2026 with cutesy family glimpse: Up you go love
Alia Bhatt's New Year's post is too cute to miss! 

The Heart of Stone actress has melted her fans' hearts as she welcomed 2026 with her husband, Ranbir Kapoor and their adorable daughter, Raha Kapoor, alongside her. 

On Sunday, January 4th, Bhatt turned to her Instagram handle to share the cutesy family moment, as they celebrated New Year's Eve at the beach.

In the viral photo, Kapoor is lifting his daughter in the air, while Bhatt gazes at them with pure love.

"& up you go, love. Happy 2026," the RRR actress stated in the caption. 

Fans reaction over Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's new post: 

As the sweet snap garnered the attention of their fans on social media, several rushed to the comments to express their joy over the much-awaited family photo of the year.

One fan said, "There higher up above the sky, goes our sunshine, happy new year to all three of you."

"Life in a full circle picture<3, (Aww)dorable," another noted.

Meanwhile, a third commented, "Heart is so full, such a beautiful frame." 

It is worth noting that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who exchanged marital vows in 2022 in Mumbai, India, welcomed their only child, a three-year-old daughter named Raha Kapoor, on November 6th, 2022. 

