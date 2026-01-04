Trending
  • By Hafsa Noor
From ‘Peddi’ to ‘Border 2’: Most-anticipated Indian movies of 2026

  • By Hafsa Noor
2026 is shaping up to be an exciting year for Indian cinema, with a diverse lineup of highly anticipated films across various genres.

From heartwarming love stories to action-packed thrillers, there's something for everyone.

Here’s a list of some of the most-anticipated Indian movies of 2026.

Border 2:

Anurag Singh's action-drama, Border 2, stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, and Diljit Dosanjh in the main lead roles.

“During the events of the 1971 Indo-Pak war, a new generation of young Indian warriors were getting ready to defend the nation from an even bigger threat to the Indian motherland,” the official synopsis read.

The upcoming film hits theaters on January 23, 2026.

Love & War:

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War features Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal.

Love & War revolves around a dramatic love triangle set against a wartime backdrop, with army officers played by Ranbir and Vicky competing for the affection of Alia’s character.

The most-awaited film is on schedule for an August 2026 release.

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups:

Geetu Mohandas’ Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups stars Yash, Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, and Huma Qureshi.

The official storyline read, “Set in a bygone era, this gripping tale unfolds in the coastal paradise of Goa, where a powerful drug cartel pulls the strings behind a facade of sun-soaked beaches and vibrant culture.”

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is set to release in March 19, 2026.

Drishyam 3:

The suspenseful franchise returns with Abhishek Pathak's film, starring Ajay Devgn, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Tabu.

Drishyam 3 continues the story of Vijay Salgaonkar (Ajay) and his family as the past resurfaces, forcing them into a final battle with the police.

The upcoming film is expected to release on October 2, 2026.

Peddi:

Buchi Babu Sana’s upcoming film, Peddi, features Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor in the main lead roles.

The Telugu-language sports action drama follows the tale of a spirited villager, who unites his community through sports.

Peddi is scheduled to release on March 27, 2026.

