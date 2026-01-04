Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij part ways after 16 years of marriage

Trending
Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij have decided to separate after 16 years of being together.

Jay and Mahhi on Sunday, January 4, have announced that they are parting ways after 16 years of being together.

Jay shared an official statement on social media, confirming their decision to separate while emphasising mutual respect, peace and their continued commitment towards their children.

The couple took to Instagram and shared a statement which read, “Today, we choose to part ways on a journey called life, yet we continue to have each other’s back. Peace, growth, kindness, and humanity have always been our guiding values.”

“For the sake of our children, Tara, Khushi and Rajveer, we commit to being the best parents, the best friends, and whatever else it takes to do what is right for them. Though we walk separate paths, there is no villain in this story and no negativity attached to this decision. Before any conclusions are drawn, please know that we choose peace over drama and sanity above all else,” it added

The actor asked for respect and kindness as he concluded, “We continue to respect one another, support one another, and remain friends, as we always have been. With mutual respect, we ask for your respect, love and kindness as we move forward.”

According to Hindustan Times, Jay and Mahhi first met each other at a club. The couple tied the knot in 2010 in an intimate wedding ceremony. They became foster parents to two kids- Rajveer and Khushi and welcomed their daughter Tara via IVF in 2019.

Rumours about their separation began in 2025. However, Mahhi shut down the rumours, urging fans to not believe in any such reports unless announced by her or Jay. After 16 years of marriage, the couple have finally parted ways but continue to co-parent their children.

