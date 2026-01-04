Rabi Pirzada breaks silence after quietly parting ways with her husband 

Trending
  By Fatima Hassan
The former Pakistani pop icon announces her separation from her ex-husband on podcast

Rabi Pirzada, the Pakistani former popstar, has opened up about his secret marriage and divorce.

The 35-year-old businesswoman recently appeared on Excuse Me with Ahmed Ali Butt, where she made her first statement about her secret separation from her ex-husband, whose identity she has kept private. 

"I was married, but I got Khula. People don’t know about my marriage because I am sharing it for the very first time. I haven’t spoken publicly about my divorce before," Pirzada added.

She continued, "I won’t talk negatively about anyone, but one day I decided to take Khula after what happened in that relationship. It was the end of my miseries and maybe his as well. Maybe I will remarry in the future."

The Haya by Rabi Pirzada additionally reflected on the circumstances of her marriage, admitting it was due to family pressure.

"I regret marrying under the pressure of my parents. It was a watta satta marriage, an exchange marriage, which made things complicated," the social media star noted.

For those unaware, Rabi Pirzada initially garnered fans' attention as a singer with her chart-topping debut, Dadi Kuri.

She also faced severe media scrutiny in late 2019 after her private pictures got leaked on social media, which forced her to quit the entertainment industry and shift her focus to Islamic teachings. 

