Salman Khan's nephew gets engaged to Tina Rijhwani, Bollywood reacts

Ayaan Agnihotri, the nephew of Salman Khan, has taken a major step forward in his relationship with long-term girlfriend Tina Rijhwani.
On Saturday, January 3, the son of Alvira and Atul Agnihotri turned to his Instagram account to announce his engagement with a series of celebratory snaps from the romantic evening.
The first click of the carousel showed the couple in all-black ensembles, as the musician hugged his now-fiancée from the back and planted a kiss on her cheek.
Another clip shared firecrackers lighting up the background, and the set also included a peaceful snap of the couple praying together and a nostalgic throwback picture from their earlier days as a couple.
In the caption, Ayaan playfully penned, "Leaving my girlfriend behind in 2025."
Bollywood stars flooded the comment section, wishing the newly engaged couple well and showering them with love.
Malaika Arora wrote in the comment, "Yaaaaaaaniiiiiii, tinaaaaa," with a bunch of red heart emojis.
Ayaan's uncle, Arbaaz Khan, and his wife, Sshura Khan, also congratulated the couple on the happy occasion.
"Broooooooo, congratulations, guys, so so happy for u both," Zaheer Iqbal also expressed his excitement.
Sonakshi Sinha also noted, "Omg omg omg omg i cannnnnt!!!!!"
Ayaan is the son of Alvira Khan Agnihotri and actor-producer Atul Agnihotri. His younger sister, Alizeh Agnihotri, recently made her acting debut in Farrey and received praise for her performance. Unlike his sister, Ayaan pursued a music career.
For the unversed, Salman Khan previously collaborated with Ayaan on the song You Are Mine, composed by Vishal Mishra.