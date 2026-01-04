Hrithik Roshan pays brief tribute to ex father-in-law on his 86th birthday 

Months after the tragic demise of his former mother-in-law, Hrithik Roshan is celebrating his ex-wife, Sussanne Khan's father's special day.
On Sunday, January 4th, the Indian superstar took to his Instagram account to share a heartfelt birthday tribute to his former father-in-law, whom he still respects as his father.
"Today, on your birthday, Dad, I want to thank you for always being this giant, loving and guiding presence in my life. Thank you for always making me feel more special than I think I am," Roshan began.
The Alpha actor continued, "Of every place I've ever known, the one corner I was guaranteed unconditional love was when I was around you and mom. I still remember the first words you ever said to me when we met - Your name begins with H. It means you are meant for great heights, my son! I believed it, Dad. I believed it cause it came from you."
"Another golden one I remember was in my early years as an actor I was nervous about a shoot and you looked at me and said "before each shot that moment when the clap covers your face - collect all of you, smile and whisper "magic time" and then just let it all go !" That stayed with me dad and I use that till today. Works like magic. Everytime," he expressed.
He concluded his note with his heartfelt wishes, as he said, "May you be our guiding light for another 100! We love you. Happy birthday, Dad. Love you and Miss you, Mom."
Hrithik Roshan remains amicable with his ex-wife, Sussanne Khan, and her family, including her father, Sanjay Khan and late mother, Zarine Katrak, who passed away at the age of 81 on November 7th, 2025.
The 51-year-old Indian actor parted ways with Sussanne Khan in 2014, after spending 14 years as a couple.