Sunny Deol gets compared to Jaya Bachchan in light of paps row

Days before Dharmendra passed away at the age of 89, a video went viral of his elder son, Sunny Deol, abusing and scolding paparazzi who were capturing the proceedings inside their Juhu residence.
The strong language and anger prompted backlash from industry members and fans alike.
Addressing the incident, senior paparazzo Varinder Chawla noted, "Let me clear one thing: Sunny paaji is also an angry person like Jaya Bachchan. That's what his nature is like."
He clarified that the paps were at least 20 to 30 feet away from the home and were just doing their jobs, filming all the big names that visited Dharmendra out of love and respect.
Sunny Deol's paps confrontation also came after a video of his family crying next to Dharmendra's hospital bed was leaked allegedly by a staff member.
Varinder Chawla also highlighted that if Sunny wanted privacy at that time, he could have requested it without getting abusive.
"Wohi baat aap ch--ya bole bina bhi bol sakte the. You have a PR team who's in touch with us, right? We posted the family's statement on Dharmendra's health that came from them, right? I did it myself. You could've just requested through your PR that you're a bit emotionally down and need privacy, we would've stepped aside. When have we not?," said Varinder Chawla.
He clarified that even before he watched that video of Sunny Deol abusing the paparazzi, he saw the Instagram Story by filmmaker Karan Johar, who said the media should exercise some restraint.
Upon coming across the Story, Chawla shared that he directed his team to not go to Dharmendra's residence and that the team was not there "till the news of Dharmendra's death came along."
Around the same time, veteran actor Jaya Bachchan had also said she has zero equation with the paparazzi.
"Who are these people? Are they trained to be representing the people of this country? You call them media? I come from media, my father was a journalist. I have immense, tremendous respect for such people," she told Mojo Story.
Notably, Dharmendra passed away at the age of 89 after battling age-related illness. His last film, Ikkis, is currently in theatres.