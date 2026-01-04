Trending
Bilal Maqsood’s daughter ties knot with foreign groom in intimate ceremony

Bilal Maqsood’s daughter Zehra tied the knot with a foreign man Artur in an intimate wedding ceremony on Sunday, January 4.

The ceremony was attended by close family members and Zehra's foreign in-laws.

Bilal’s father, a renowned Pakistani scriptwriter Anwar Maqsood, was also present, twinning with his grandsons in white kurtas and mint green waistcoats.

The bride looked stunning in a traditional mint green outfit with minimal jewellery, while the groom opted for a white kurta shalwar paired with a butter-yellow waistcoat.

Several celebrities, including Adnan Siddiqui and Faisal Kapadia, were also in attendance.

Photos from the ceremony have gone viral on social media with fans extending their congratulations.

Bilal, a Pakistani singer and songwriter himself shared a picture from the nikah ceremony featuring himself, his children and his father, with the caption, noting, “Our boys with their dad at our daughter’s nikah.”

Bilal, known for multiple hit songs, including Mera Bichra Yaar and Sajni  is serving as a judge on the show Pakistan Idol.

While his father is a well known TV personality who is admired for his humour and contributions to literature and entertainment.

