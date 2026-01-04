Janhvi Kapoor shares nostalgia over new version of 'Ghar Kab Aoge'

Janhvi Kappor joined fans in celebrating the return of iconic Ghar Kab Aoge, a song whose nostalgia still resonates across the globe.
The song, featured in the upcoming film Border 2, brings together iconic voices including Sonu Nigam, Arijit Singh, Roop Kumar Rathod, Vishal Mishra and Diljit Dosanjh.
Taking to her Instagram stories, the Dhadak actress shared the song and expressed her feelings, writing, "Throwback feels love to this."
The new version of the song is based on the original composition by the Indian musical composer and singer Anu Malik but it has been updated and recreated by Mithoon.
While, the lyrics have also been refreshed and rewritten by the Indian lyricist and poet Manoj Muntashir.
The long-awaited sequel aims to capture the spirit of the original 1997 hit film Border which starred Sunny Deol alongside Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff and Akshaye Khanna.
Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 features a stellar cast including Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Medha Rana and Anya Singh.
The film is slated to hit the big-screen on January 23, 2026.
On the other hand, Janhvi is gearing up for Dharma Productions’ upcoming action-drama film Lag Jaa Gale alongside Tiger Shroff and Lakshya.