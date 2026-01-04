Akshaye Khanna becomes second Indian actor to gross ₹2000 crore in year

Trending
'Dhurandhar' became Akshaye's highest-grossing Hindi film domestically, earning INR 1167 crore globally

Akshaye Khanna's commercial hits Chhaava and Dhurandhar have successfully accomplished a major milestone previously reached only by the legendary bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan.

The actor has grossed ₹2000 crore in worldwide box office collections within a single calendar year.

Although Akshaye Khanna has been serving the Indian film industry for over three decades, 2025 has emerged as a landmark year in his career.

He has portrayed a character of antagonists in both the box office Hindi films, capturing tremendous attention and reaching to the new heights of commercial success.

The 50-year-old played a role of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in Laxman Utekar’s historical drama Chhaava, featuring Katrina Kaif’s husband Vicky Kaushal.

Launched in January 2025, the film grossed ₹809 crore globally and remained the year’s highest-grossing Indian film for several months.

In December, Akshaye starred as gangster Rehman Dakait in Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller Dhurandhar, outshining the other cast members, including Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal.

Dhurandhar became the highest-grossing Hindi domestically, earning INR 1167 crore globally, with collection expected to increase further.

