Akshaye Khanna becomes second Indian actor to gross ₹2000 crore in year

Akshaye Khanna's commercial hits Chhaava and Dhurandhar have successfully accomplished a major milestone previously reached only by the legendary bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan.
The actor has grossed ₹2000 crore in worldwide box office collections within a single calendar year.
Although Akshaye Khanna has been serving the Indian film industry for over three decades, 2025 has emerged as a landmark year in his career.
He has portrayed a character of antagonists in both the box office Hindi films, capturing tremendous attention and reaching to the new heights of commercial success.
The 50-year-old played a role of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in Laxman Utekar’s historical drama Chhaava, featuring Katrina Kaif’s husband Vicky Kaushal.
Launched in January 2025, the film grossed ₹809 crore globally and remained the year’s highest-grossing Indian film for several months.
In December, Akshaye starred as gangster Rehman Dakait in Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller Dhurandhar, outshining the other cast members, including Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal.
Dhurandhar became the highest-grossing Hindi domestically, earning INR 1167 crore globally, with collection expected to increase further.