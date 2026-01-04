Hina Afridi shares first glimpse of wedding festivities with emotional note

Trending
Hina Afridi has shared some unseen pictures from her wedding festivities on social media.

The Raja Rani actress posted first-ever glimpse of her wedding events with a heartfelt tribute for her brothers.

Taking to Instagarm on Saturday, January 3, the Kacha Dagha starlet gave her fans and followers a peak into her mayon look.


Afridi wrote, “I truly feel blessed to be surrounded by people I get to call family. God has been more than kind to me.”

“My brother shoaib … and honestly, it feels unfair to limit him to just that word. After my mother passed, Shoaib stepped into every role imaginable. He’s been my mother, my sister, my brother, my backbone. A kind of support you can only understand if you’ve lived it. Everything you see that I am today, everything I wear, everything I carry, Shoaib is in it. His love, his presence, the way he holds me up… that’s what keeps me going. That’s my becoming,” she continued.

The Pehli Si Mohabbat actress also praised for her “chosen brother,” writer and director Haider Ali Shah.

She said, “The way he shows up for me, always going beyond what I ask for. He gives me the closest thing to his heart: his creativity. And anyone who knows Haider knows that he only gives you that, if he really really loves you. What an honor it is to receive that kind of love.”

Afridi is all set to tie knot with content creator Tamoor Akbar on January 16, 2026.

