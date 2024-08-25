Entertainment

Sam Smith chews on praises for ‘extraordinary’ clothing at BBC Proms

Sam Smith sent risqué controversy to sleep

  • by Web Desk
  • August 25, 2024


Sam Smith is earning tons of praises for their good-looking BBC Proms performance as fans can’t stop lauding the “respectable” choice of clothing picked by them for the night.

As per Daily Mail, the singer has often sported a series of very risqué and controversial outfits, but right ahead of the show, BBC reassured everyone that it would be “entirely appropriate” this time.

These words were fully kept as Sam Smith decked out in quite an understated look at the concert, wearing a custom-made dress by Vivienne Westwood’s husband, Andreas Kronthaler.

“I have been thinking about this since I was a kid, and I just want to say to the BBC and everyone here. Thank you for having me,” the star said while gracing the stage.

Followers of the event immediately rushed to social media for giving a thumbs up.

A user wrote on X, “This is all rather impressive… #bbcproms #samsmith.”

“Say what you want about Sam Smith but they're a supremely talented singer,” another justified.

Someone suggested, “The respectable look suits Sam Smith very well, loving their Proms gig!!”

One wrote their heart out, “They have the most wonderful unique perfectly toned multi layered voice! Sam Smith, you are fabulous.”

