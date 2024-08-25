Sabrina Carpenter supports Danielle Fishel with touching message

Sabrina Carpenter expressed her unwavering support for Danielle Fishel, sending a heartfelt message of "Love you forever" to the actress as she bravely battles breast cancer.
The TGIF actress took to her Instagram account to praise her the Girl Meets World co-star by penning a heartfelt tribute.
She penned in the caption, ““This never gets old.”
Fishel continued, “Short ‘N Sweet out nowwww! @sabrinacarpenter I will climb into a target cart for you even when I’m 100 years old. Congratulations on sharing this masterpiece with the world!.”
The Boiling Pot star shared a photo of herself sitting in a Target shopping cart while holding up Carpenter’s latest album on Friday, August 23.
Oh this touching post, Carpenter showered love by commenting, “Love you forever.”
The Espresso singer and Fishel met more than a decade ago on the Girl Meets World set.
Earlier Fishel posed with Carpenter’s Singular Act I in November 2018, Singular Act II in September 2019, and Emails I Can't Send in July 2022 in a Target cart.
The tribute came over the heels of revelation that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer, which she made on the Monday, August 19, edition of the podcast Pod Meets World.